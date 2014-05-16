A Top Wedding Planner Reveals Her Favourite Vendors In New York City

Gourmet Advisory An example of an ornate, romantic wedding inside the Plaza Hotel in NYC.

Getting married in New York can be a nightmare.

The sheer number of vendors, boutiques, florists, musicians, and locations to choose from means that New Yorkers who are tying the knot can be overwhelmed.

“First of all, New York weddings are more expensive than any other part of the United States,” Harriette Rose Katz, founder and president of Gourmet Advisory, an upscale event planning and party coordination consultancy, told Business Insider. “Secondly, there’s a lot of great competition here.”

That intense competition led Katz to dip into her knowledge of the event industry to start The Chosen Few. Just like the Michelin Guide for restaurants or Consumer Reports for gadgets, Katz hopes that The Chosen Few will help brides and grooms choose the absolute best NY has to offer in catering, décor, entertainment, invitations, lighting, music, photography, and more.

“I’ve been in the business for 35 years,” Katz told us. “And it’s such an unregulated business. Anybody can be a party planner, anybody can be a florist, or a caterer, or whatever. I thought it was time for someone to say these people are not only the best at what they do, but then also why they’re the best.”

Katz plans to keep her picks as up-to-date as possible and make sure that her list showcases companies that display excellence, artistry, and professionalism across every category.

“I give my stamp of approval to every single [company] that’s in here,” Katz said. “They cannot be in here if I have not worked with them over and over and over through the years, and if they’re not fundamentally great.”

You can find out more information at The Chosen Few website. The full 2014 group of industry leaders is below.

CATERING

Abigail Kirsch Catering

CxRA

Creative Edge Parties

Michael Scott Catering

Stephen STARR Events

DESIGN/FLORAL

DeJuan Stroud Inc.

Diana Gould Ltd.

Ed Libby & Company Events NYC

Frank Alexander NYC



Mark Rose Events



Stonekelly Events

ENTERTAINMENT

Total Entertainment



Untouchable Events

INVITATIONS

Alpine Creative Group



Fancy That

LIGHTING

Frost Productions

MUSIC

Element Music



Starlight Orchestras

PHOTOGRAPHY

Gruber Photographers



Hechler Photographers



Michael Jurick Photography

TENTS

Stamford Tent & Event Services



Starr Tent

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.