Harriet Wran, The Ex-NSW Premier's Daughter Charged With Murder, Has Been Living Rough And Has An Ice Addiction

Harriet Wran in a happier moment. Source: Facebook

Harriet Wran, daughter of former NSW premier Neville Wran, has a methamphetamine (ice) addiction and was living on the streets before she was charged with murder early this morning.

Wran, 26, was arrested yesterday and charged over the stabbing death of Daniel McNaulty, 48, at his home in Redfern on Sunday evening.

She has also been charged with aggravated break and enter and the attempted murder of Brett Fitzgerald, 42, who was also stabbed, and found by a passer-by after after staggering outside. Fitzgerald is currently recovering in hospital and is reportedly in a satisfactory condition.

Wran is one of three people charged. Lloyd Haines, 29, and Michael Lee, 35, have been refused bail to face court in October. Lee is believed to be her partner.

Her barrister Winston Terracini SC told Liverpool Local Court today that his client she would plead not guilty to the three charges.

It’s believed that Wran and her co-accused are ice addicts and went to the house seeking drugs from McNaulty.

Fairfax Media is reporting that Wran allegedly told police she was “numb on ice”,and terrified and desperate on the night of the stabbing.

Crime reporter Nick Ralston tweeted that when Wran was arrested at Liverpool train station yesterday, she had no money.

It’s believed that she’d struggled with drug addiction in recent years and relapsed following the death of her father, aged 86, who died in April this year, and was living rough around Redfern over the past few weeks.

