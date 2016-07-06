Harriet Wran has pleaded guilty to being an accessory to murder

Harriet Wran in a happier moment. Source: Facebook

Harriet Wran, daughter of the late NSW premier Neville Wran, has pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of accessory to murder in a trial over the 2014 murder of drug dealer Daniel McNulty.

Murder charges against Wran, 28, have been dropped as a result.

Her co-accused, Lloyd Haines, 31, and Michael Lee, 37, pleaded guilty to McNulty’s murder last month before the trial, which began in the Supreme Court in Sydney today.

Wran, then 26, had a methamphetamine (ice) addiction at the time and was living on the streets. Her father had died four months earlier, aged 86.

She was with Lee, her then boyfriend, and Haines, when they went to score ice at McNulty’s high-rise block public housing unit in Redfern on August 10, 2014. The court heard the two men were armed with knives and a hammer when the entered the flat and McNulty in a fight. Another man was also stabbed, and found by a passer-by after after staggering outside.

Wran also pleaded robbing another man and harbouring Lee following the murder.

CCTV footage identified the trio following the attack and Wran and Lee were arrested three days later at Liverpool train station.

She will face a sentencing hearing on July 14.

