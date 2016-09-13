Harriet Wran has been released from jail

Harriet Wran in a happier moment. Source: Facebook

Harriet Wran, the daughter of former New South Wales Premier Neville Wran, has walked free from Silverwater jail after serving just over two years for her role in the murder of a Sydney drug dealer.

The 28-year-old’s release comes after the State Parole Authority signed off on her bid for freedom during a private hearing on Friday.

Last year Wran had a previous murder charge against her dropped after she pleaded guilty to being an accessory to murder in a trial over the 2014 murder of Daniel McNulty.

Her co-accused, Lloyd Haines, 31, and Michael Lee, 37, pleaded guilty to McNulty’s murder.

At the time of the murder Wran, then 26, had a methamphetamine (ice) addiction. The trio had gone to McNulty’s high-rise block public housing unit in Redfern to score ice when the stabbing of McNulty occurred.

Leaving jail this morning Wran asked for privacy as she recovers from her drug addiction.

“I’ve really just come to implore you to understand that I’m still very much in recovery. It’s going to be a long process, and it’s going to be hard, and I ask you to understand please, to let me do what I have to do in private,” she said.

Harriet Wran addresses the media after being released from prison in Sydney @abcnews @ABCNews24 pic.twitter.com/Hhu58s1fsZ — Jade Macmillan (@JadeMacmillan1) September 12, 2016

