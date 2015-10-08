Harriet Wran, daughter of a former NSW premier, will stand trial over alleged drug dealer murder

Harriet Wran

Harriet Wran will face trial over the alleged stabbing murder of drug dealer in Sydney last year.

Wran, 27, is the daughter of the late NSW premier Neville Wran. She is facing charges: murder, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and robbery in company, the ABC reports.

She is one of three people charged over the death of Daniel McNulty, 48, in his Redfern apartment last August. Michael Lee and Lloyd Haines are facing similar charges.

Another man Brett Fitzgerald, 42, was also stabbed, in the incident.

Wran had reportedly been living rough around Redfern and had an ice addiction when she was arrested 16 months ago. Her father, aged 86, had died four months earlier.

Wran appeared in court via video link today and waived the right to a committal hearing, going straight to trial. She has been remanded in custody to appear in the NSW Supreme Court on November 6. Her co-accused are due to appear on the same date.

