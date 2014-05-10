US Marine Harrier Jet Crashes In Arizona

A U.S. Marine Corps pilot escaped serious injury after his Harrier jet crashed south of Phoenix, Arizona, ABC 15 is reporting.

The jet went down around 1:25 p.m. local time in an unpopulated area, The Denver Channel reported. The aircraft reportedly had engine trouble before the pilot ejected safely.

The FAA confirmed the crash, but did not release further information.

The pilot was from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, according to The Fairfield Citizen.

