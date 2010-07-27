Harper's Magazine Appoints Its First Ever Female Editor

Photo: mediabistro.com

Effective immediately, Ellen Rosenbush will become the editor of the 160-year-old monthly, Harper’s Magazine, said the president and publisher of the magazine, John R. MacArthur, according to Business Wire. Rosenbush has served as the acting editor since February 1, and sounds quite happy about her solidified role, saying:



“I am thrilled to be editor of Harper’s Magazine and am excited to have the opportunity to continue Harper’s tradition of publishing the best journalism and short fiction.”

While MacArthur said:

“After more than 20 years of working with Ellen at close hand, it’s clear that she has great skill as a manuscript editor and good relations with writers. She’s the purest kind of editor, with an ear for language, an instinctive sense of style, and an unerring drive toward clarity. She puts her heart in everything she does and so is perfectly suited to moving us forward as the country’s leading magazine of literature, ideas, and journalism.”

Rosenbush was managing editor of Harper’s from 1989 to 2010. Previously she was managing editor at Connoisseur magazine from 1985 to 1988. From 1982 to 1984, she was copy chief at GEO magazine.

Rosenbush will become the fourteenth editor of the magazine and the first woman to hold the position.

