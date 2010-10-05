Harper's Bazaar Wins Best Magazine Cover Thanks To "Twilight" Vampire Craze

Voters have picked the December 2009 issue of Harper’s Bazaar, with “Twilight” stars and real-life couple Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, as the winner of the American Society of Magazine Editors’ and Amazon’s annual “Best Cover Contest.” It won the “Best Vampire” category last month — clearly the “Twilight” craze is still going strong. And just in time for Halloween, too!

Chicago, IL (October 4, 2010) — The cover of the December 2009 issue of Harper’s Bazaar, featuring the lead actors of the hit movie franchise Twilight, was chosen by Amazon.com customers as “Cover of the Year.” This is the second year that Amazon.com has hosted the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME) Best Cover Contest, and the fifth year that ASME has presented the awards. The announcement was made today by Larry Hackett, ASME President and Managing Editor, People, at the American Magazine Conference currently underway in Chicago, Illinois.

Twelve category winners, chosen by Amazon.com customers during the first round of public voting, competed for the “Cover of the Year” honour. The Harper’s Bazaar cover, which won the “Best Vampire” category before it was chosen “Cover of the Year,” depicts Twilight stars Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson in a rare shot together. While the epic image played on the idea of courtship, it was given extra heat due to their real-life romance.

