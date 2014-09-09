Inside The Most Glamorous, Star-Studded New York Fashion Week Party At The Plaza

Aly Weisman
Model the plazaJohn Parra/Getty Images for FerrariModel Isabeli Fontana arrives in a Ferrari FF to the Harper’s Bazaar Celebrates Icons by Carine Roitfeld at The Plaza on September 5 in New York City.

Model, designers, socialites, and celebrities all gathered at the Plaza Hotel Friday night for the Harper’s BAZAAR Fashion Week party celebrating ICONS — a portfolio spotlighting unforgettable women who are always in fashion — by Carine Roitfeld.

Roitfeld, the former editor-in-chief of Vogue Paris, is now the Global Fashion Director for Harper’s BAZAAR and editor-in-chief of CR Fashion Book. She arrived to the event with Harper’s Bazaar Creative Director Stephen Gan and Lady Gaga.

Lady gaga carine roitfeldDimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Samsung

Gaga brought her actor-boyfriend, Taylor Kinney, as her date.

Lady Gaga Taylor KinneyLarry Busacca/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon

Guests were immediately greeted by giant bottles of custom-made Moët & Chandon.

Bazaar fashion week champagne partyAndrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon

There was also a Belvedere Vodka bar offering four specialty cocktails.

Belvedere vodka barGetty Images

Soon, the party was in full swing.

Bazaar fashion week party champagne extravagantGetty Images for Moet & Chandon

The highlight of the evening was a performance by Lady Gaga, who took the stage with her band for a live jazz performance in support of her upcoming collaborative album with Tony Bennett, “Cheek to Cheek.”

Lady gagaBusiness Insider/Aly Weisman

Tons of famous faces were in the audience, including Nicki Minaj.

Nicki MinajBilly Farrell for BFA

Designer Donatella Versace and her daughter, Allegra.

Donatella versace lady gaga allegraBilly Farrell for BFA

Model/reality star Kendall Jenner.

Kendall jennerBilly Farrell for BFA

Model Gigi Hadid.

Gigi HadidLarry Busacca/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon

Model Karlie Kloss.

Karlie klossGustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Samsung

Model Hilary Rhoda.

Hilary RhodaLarry Busacca/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon

Model Alessandra Ambrosio.

Alessandra AmbrosioBilly Farrell for BFA

Model Karolina Kurkova.

Karolina KurkovaLarry Busacca/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition covergirl Candice Swanepoel.

Candice SwanepoelGetty Images

Model Lily Aldridge.

Lily aldridgeLarry Busacca/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon

Model Jessica Hart showcased an Edie Parker bag with her name on it.

Jessica hart purseGustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Samsung

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Sport’s Illustrated swimsuit model girlfriend, Tori Garrn.

Screen Shot 2014 09 08 at 2.37.33 PMLarry Busacca/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon

Model Liu Wen.

Screen Shot 2014 09 08 at 2.38.35 PMGustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Samsung

Carine Roitfeld’s model-daughter, Julia Restoin Roitfeld.

Julia Restoin RoitfeldGustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Samsung

And actress Brooke Shields.

Brooke shieldsGetty Images

