Inside The Most Glamorous, Star-Studded New York Fashion Week Party At The Plaza

John Parra/Getty Images for Ferrari Model Isabeli Fontana arrives in a Ferrari FF to the Harper’s Bazaar Celebrates Icons by Carine Roitfeld at The Plaza on September 5 in New York City.

Model, designers, socialites, and celebrities all gathered at the Plaza Hotel Friday night for the Harper’s BAZAAR Fashion Week party celebrating ICONS — a portfolio spotlighting unforgettable women who are always in fashion — by Carine Roitfeld.

Roitfeld, the former editor-in-chief of Vogue Paris, is now the Global Fashion Director for Harper’s BAZAAR and editor-in-chief of CR Fashion Book. She arrived to the event with Harper’s Bazaar Creative Director Stephen Gan and Lady Gaga.

Gaga brought her actor-boyfriend, Taylor Kinney, as her date.

Guests were immediately greeted by giant bottles of custom-made Moët & Chandon.

There was also a Belvedere Vodka bar offering four specialty cocktails.

Soon, the party was in full swing.

The highlight of the evening was a performance by Lady Gaga, who took the stage with her band for a live jazz performance in support of her upcoming collaborative album with Tony Bennett, “Cheek to Cheek.”

Tons of famous faces were in the audience, including Nicki Minaj.

Designer Donatella Versace and her daughter, Allegra.

Model/reality star Kendall Jenner.

Model Gigi Hadid.

Model Karlie Kloss.

Model Hilary Rhoda.

Model Alessandra Ambrosio.

Model Karolina Kurkova.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition covergirl Candice Swanepoel.

Model Lily Aldridge.

Model Jessica Hart showcased an Edie Parker bag with her name on it.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Sport’s Illustrated swimsuit model girlfriend, Tori Garrn.

Model Liu Wen.

Carine Roitfeld’s model-daughter, Julia Restoin Roitfeld.

And actress Brooke Shields.

