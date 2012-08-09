Two American Hurdlers Ripped Lolo Jones In An Awkward NBC Interview This Morning

Olympic medalists Dawn Harper (silver) and Kellie Wells (bronze) went on NBC Sports Network, and the conversation quickly turned to Lolo Jones.



Based on the clip below, it looks like Harper and Wells think they should be getting some of the media attention that Lolo gets. Wells also takes a little jab at Lolo’s work ethic, saying, “Well, I think that, on the podium tonight, the three girls that earned their spot and they got their medals and they worked hard and did what they needed to do, prevailed.”

The interview ends with Harper saying, “Boom, just like that.” And the host Michelle Beadle replying, “You can cut the tension in here with a knife.”

The transcript (via SB Nation) is below, but you should watch the whole thing to get the full extent of the awkwardness:



Beadle: You thought you weren’t getting enough respect … Why is that?

Harper: I feel I had a pretty good story — knee surgery two months before Olympic trials in 2008, to make the team but 0.007, not have a contract … working three jobs, living in a frat house, trying to make it work. Coming off running in someone else’s shoes getting the gold medal. Ehhh, I’d say I was pretty interesting. I just felt as if I worked really hard to represent my country in the best way possible, and to come way with the gold medal, and to honestly seem as if, because their favourite [CLOSE UP ON LOLO JONES FROM TUESDAY NIGHT] didn’t win all of sudden it’s just like, ‘Were going to push your story aside, and still gonna push this one.’ That hurt. It did. It hurt my feelings. But I feel as if I showed I can deal with the pressure, I came back, and I think you kinda got to respect it a little bit now.

Beadle [to Harper and Kellie Wells]: You guys kinda hang out together … Is there fighting amongst the team — we’re talking about Lolo Jones if you can’t figure this out — is there an awkward situation or now that it’s over we’ve all just moved on?

Wells: Well, I think that, on the podium tonight, the three girls that earned their spot and they got their medals and they worked hard and did what they needed to do, prevailed. And that’s all that really needs to be said.

Beadle: Wow.

Harper: BOOM! Just like that.

Beadle: You can cut the tension in here with a knife.

