2 British women went to war in a world title fight so brutal it left blood stains on their tops and trunks

- Two British women took centre stage in the boxing industry Friday as they contested an all-action world title war at Matchroom Boxing’s “Fight Camp” festival.
- The reigning super-featherweight champion Terri Harper and the challenger Natasha Jonas fought to a draw which was so brutal the blood stained their tops and trunks.
- The next night, Premier Boxing Champions returned for a Fox PBC Fight Night in which Jamal James out-pointed Thomas Dulorme before challenging Manny Pacquiao to a bout.
- Boxing returns Friday with another “Fight Camp” show followed the next night by a competitive card in Russia, and a women’s world title match on the streets of Tulsa.
One of the best fights from the weekend took place at “Fight Camp,” a four-week residency of boxing events which Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn is hosting in the grounds of his childhood home.
Friday’s main event was a WBC and IBO women’s super-featherweight world title match between Terri Harper and Natasha Jonas, and, like the week before, there was no expense spared when it came to the pyrotechnics which accompanied the ring walks.
Jonas may have been the underdog heading into the bout, but on the night she stood her ground and punctured Harper’s defensive system with left hands.
Jonas did not have it all her own way, though, as Harper’s boxing from close-range paid dividends in the middle rounds. Bumps, bruises, and cuts on both fighters showed how even a contest the title fight was.
Watch round 8 below, a two-minute spell in which Jonas wobbled Harper and almost had her on the floor, before the reigning champion showed extraordinary recuperative abilities to fight through the dizzy spell.
One punch away? ????????@TashaJonas was so close to capturing the WBC title in round 8 but @TerriHarper96 showed a champion's heart ???????????? pic.twitter.com/eim88OVtsl
— Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) August 8, 2020
No winner was declared though as the socially-distant ringside judges scored a split draw, meaning a rematch is likely. “We have to see that fight again,” promoter Hearn said.
Earlier in the night, Anthony Fowler stopped Adam Harper in the seventh round of a super welterweight match, Hopey Price beat Jonny Phillips with a six-round decision, and Chris Billam-Smith scored a second round knockout over Natham Thorley.
Watch Fowler’s fourth round knockdown here:
Anthony Fowler scores a knockdown in the 4th with a brutal right hand. ???? pic.twitter.com/reFDbfsIpD
— DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) August 7, 2020
Watch Billam-Smith’s crisp counter-punching here:
Chris Billam Smith starts the day off with a BIG right hand. ???? pic.twitter.com/3ZOdebtWaK
— DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) August 7, 2020
The second of Matchroom’s four “Fight Camp” nights was not the only big boxing bash of the weekend, as the following night Premier Boxing Champions returned for a Fox PBC Fight Night.
In the main event, Jamal James out-landed Thomas Dulorme in every round of the 12-round fight, and won a unanimous decision on the judges’ scorecards thanks to his jab, lateral movement, and defensive prowess.
Watch the fight’s highlights here:
“I do believe I’m in the top three best welterweights in boxing,” Jamal James told reporters after the interim welterweight title win. “I’m confident I can beat the likes of Manny Pacquiao.”
Source: The Ring.
Boxing returns on Friday with the third of Matchroom Boxing’s four event residency at “Fight Camp.” There’s then a show featuring British prospects the next day, as well as a competitive card in Russia and a women’s world title match on the streets of Tulsa.
