PHOTOS: Incredible Pictures Of Iceland's Beautiful Harpa Concert Hall

Photo: flickr user: jcberk

Iceland’s dazzling Harpa Concert Hall opened in May of this year, barely three years after the country was decimated by in one of Europe’s most devastating banking failures.However, the economic crisis didn’t deter Olafur Eliasson, an artist who worked on the buildings facade, with the 52-year-old Henning Larsen Architects practice to create a building that truly ranks as a work of art.



Elaisson is best known for “The Weather Project” in London’s Tate Modern Gallery, another piece of art that used light and reflection to make something otherworldly.

Rowan Moore of The Guardian writes, “It is indeed crystalline and, according to the official explanations, inspired by Iceland’s volcanic geology. It glitters. It is a bit disco. It has something of Brezhnev-era Soviet architecture, but with bling.”

The building looks set to become Iceland’s premier music venue, and also houses four main conference halls and has several meeting rooms, the largest of which accommodates over 1,800 guests, and restaurants and bars.

