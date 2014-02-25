Harold Ramis' Character In 'Ghostbusters' Would Probably Be A Tech Billionaire Today

Harold Ramis, famous for his films such as “Ghostbusters,” “Caddyshack,” “Groundhog Day,” and “Animal House,” died today at age 69 after a battle with an autoimmune disease.
While Ramis was a director, producer, and screeenwriter, his most memorable role as an actor was as Egon Spengler in “Ghostbusters.”
And given that the tech world leads, he probably would have been a billionaire.
Unlike Venkman (Bill Murray), the mouth, and Ray (Dan Aykroyd), the dweeb, Spengler was the most brilliant guy on the unit, having engineered their incredible ghostbusting equipment.
He was also a futurist with extremely quirky hobbies.
The following clip shows what we mean:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.