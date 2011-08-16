Sports Agent Harold Lewis Sues For Missing Items In His $27 Million Mansion

In a December 2010 Shabbat Shalom: Friday Wrap-Up post, I linked to a St. Louis Post-Dispatch article that discussed sports agent Harold Lewis’ purchase of a $27 million mansion for a relative bargain price of $4.75 million. At the time of purchase, Lewis said, “We look at it as turning lemon into lemonade.” Months later, it looks like that lemon is still not fully squeezed.



Lewis is now suing the former owner of the mansion for failing to include a fountain, dining room furniture, and some home appliances and electronics after the home was purchased. The lawyer who negotiated the sale of the home to Lewis has stated that Lewis’ lawsuit “is completely without any merit whatsoever. If he does not withdraw it immediately, we plan to ask the court to sanction both the buyer and its law firm that filed the law suit.”

At least Lewis is no longer in the middle of the post-lockout free-agency frenzy. That would be difficult to handle alongside his pending lawsuit. Then again, as Lewis has stated, “My job is 24/7. I’m always on call.” The pending lawsuit is just one more thing to fit into his long days.

