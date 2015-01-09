Oil Tycoon Harold Hamm's Wife Reportedly Cashed Her $975 Million Check

Sue Ann Arnall, the ex-wife of Oil tycoon and CEO of Continental Resources Harold Hamm, reportedly cashed a personal check for $US974.8 million, according to CNBC, citing “a source close to the call.”

This decision comes near the end of Hamm and Arnall’s high-profile divorce.

On Tuesday it was reported that Hamm offered to pay $US974.9 million to Arnall, but she rejected the handwritten check that was given to her legal team.

Arnall, a former Continental executive, contended that her award of about $US1 billion in cash and assets was inadequate and allowed her ex-husband to keep the majority of a fortune. Her lawyers valued it as high as $US18 billion, according to Reuters.

Harold Hamm had already paid his former wife more than $US20 million during the divorce proceedings. His appeal contended that the $US1 billion award was too steep.

Hamm has lost $US12 billion tied to the value of his 68% stake in Continental in recent months, which his legal team blames on the sharp fall in oil prices.

Arnall and Hamm were married for 26 years.

