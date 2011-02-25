Harold Ford Jr. Just Jumped To Morgan Stanley, And Is Moving Into This $3.15 Million Chelsea Pad

Photo: Curbed.com

For politician Harold Ford, Jr., selling his Flatiron co-op meant a new coat (or 10) of paint to neutralize the place. But sell it he finally did, in a deal that closed in December for $1.3 million.So where are Harold and wife Emily moving next?



A surprisingly quietly-decorated Chelsea 5BR, according to a deed that hit public record today.

The new place at 161 West 15th Street, above, cost the couple $3.15 million, down from its ask of $3.4 million.

So what colours will the Ford family pick to decorate the place?

