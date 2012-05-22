The Romney Campaign Released An Ad Starring Three Democrats Attacking Obama

Brett LoGiurato

Titled “Big Bain Backfire,” Romney’s video hits the Obama campaign on its attacks on Mitt Romney’s record at Bain Capital — using prominent Democrats to get its message across. 

From self-described “Obama surrogate” and Newark Mayor Cory Booker to former Democratic congressman Harold Ford Jr. to Obama adviser Steven Rattner, they’re all here. 

Earlier today, the Obama campaign held a conference call that was supposed to be a way for it to introduce the story of Ampad, the paper company that went bankrupt in 1999 after six years of control by Mitt Romney’s private-equity firm, Bain Capital. But it ended up being a spin of the Cory Booker-gate fallout and the fallout from these comments.

