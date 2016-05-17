Margot Robbie has her own Harley Quinn spin-off movie in the works after 'Suicide Squad'

Warner Bros. Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn.

Though “Suicide Squad” isn’t out until August, Warner Bros. is hard at work expanding its DC Comics movie universe.

The studio is green-lighting a standalone Harley Quinn movie with the actress who will play the character in “Squad,” Margot Robbie, reprising the role, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Though details on the project are under wraps, THR is reporting that the project won’t just be Quinn on her own. Numerous female heroes and villains will be featured, including Batgirl, Poison Ivy, and Birds of Prey.

Robbie is also making moves behind the scenes, as she brought in a screenwriter to develop the project.

This builds the anticipation even more for “Suicide Squad,” and the antics of Harley Quinn in it, when it opens August 5.

