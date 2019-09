Harley-Davidson’s (HOG) stock is going hog-wild this morning with heavy volume amid speculation that the legendary motorcycle manufacturer could be purchased by a private equity firm in a leveraged buyout offer deal.

Shares are up 4.1% to $27.69 so far this morning.



Photo: thinkorswim

