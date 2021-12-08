‘Harlem’ star Tyler Lepley says he ‘rooted for’ Ian and Camille’s relationship when they separated ‘to find who they were’

Tyler Lepley (Ian) on ‘Harlem.’ ‘Harlem’/Amazon Studios

“Harlem” is a new series that follows four friends navigating life in New York.

Tyler Lepley, who plays Ian, told Insider he was “rooting for Ian and Camille.”

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the season one finale of “Harlem.”

“Harlem” is a new series that follows four millennial women as they balance their careers, friendships, and romantic lives in the New York City neighborhood of the same name. Ian (Tyler Lepley) and Camille (Meagan Good) are two characters are at the center of a “will-they-won’t-they” love story with a rocky start.

“I rooted for them more when I saw them go away from each other to find who they were, as opposed to rooting for them and seeing the opposite,” Lepley told Insider during a recent press junket. “Maybe they would have just settled and not go after what they wanted.”

The couple decided to part ways at the start of the season. Camille chose to stay in New York City rather than dropping everything to leave the country because Ian was pursuing a culinary opportunity in Paris.

“That part of that storyline is very refreshing to me, because I hear so much about ‘Oh, we got to settle to find love,'” Lepley said. “I feel like you should chase what your purpose here in life is first. You should make yourself happy first, so that you can make someone else happy in return.”

Meagan Good (Camille) on ‘Harlem.’ ‘Harlem’/Amazon Studios

Lepley doesn’t just speak from his interpretation as an actor, but from personal experience.

“I went through that, similarly, in my own life 10 years ago when I left Philly to go to LA,” Lepley said. “I left a long-term relationship and I left everything that I ever knew. My city, my relationships, everything. I went and chased something that I felt, that I had never seen.”

When Ian found his way back home to Harlem, Camille took it as a sign to confront her heart’s desire to be with him. But then Camille found out that Ian was engaged to another woman.

“I feel like if you are brave enough, and you have ‘enough cojones’ as they say, then you’re going to find what’s out there for you,” he said.

And that’s the energy Camille exuded during the season finale. She approached Ian the night before his wedding and asked him if he loved her. He answered her with a kiss that his fiance saw, unbeknownst to Ian and Camille. Now, as we wait to see if a second season of “Harlem” will be be announced, fans are left with the cliffhanger of how Camille and Ian’s love story will end.

“Harlem,” starring Meagan Good, Jerrie Johnson, Grace Byers and Shoniqua Shandai, is streaming now on Prime Video.