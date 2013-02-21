The Residents Of Harlem Are Not Happy With The 'Harlem Shake' Meme

The latest meme to take over the Internet is the “Harlem Shake.” (We don’t get why either.) But there’s a huge problem with this meme: it’s not even close to what the Harlem Shake actually is.



Schlepp Films went up to Harlem in NYC and asked a bunch of residents of Harlem what they thought of the meme. General consensus: they hate it. There’s a real history to the dances that come out of Harlem and residents feel like this video is disrespecting Harlem and making a joke of them.

If you want to learn how to do the REAL Harlem Shake you can see it at 3:40 (video via Big Lead Sports):



And here’s a GIF of Bow Wow doing the Harlem Shake:

