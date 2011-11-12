Former Nun Sues Disney And Sony Pictures Over "Sister Act" 20 Years Later

Better late than never?



Probably not.

A former Roman Catholic nun-turned-Harlem activist has filed a lawsuit against Disney and Sony Pictures alleging that the idea for the movie “Sister Act” was actually hers.

The movie was released in 1992.

According to Queen Mother Delois N. Blakely, the movie was based on her autobiography about a “young, Black, singing nun serving the street people and youths of Harlem.”

Blakely, who is representing herself in the case, claims that she sent a movie proposal to Tri-Star pictures, but Scott Rudin took the project to Disney and the movie was made without her involvement.

Her allegations include “breach of contract, misappropriation of likeness, unjust enrichment and other claims.”

A few questions:

What took her so long? Did she only just see the movie, or was she was still in hiding from her criminal, Harvey Keitel-lookalike ex-boyfriend? And, more importantly, whose idea was “Sister Act 2”?

Click here for the (other) dumbest movie lawsuits ever>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.