The Harlem Globetrotters Inspired The Most Ridiculous Trick Shot Ever

The Harlem Globetrotters are challenging the nation to the world’s largest game of HORSE.



We think they may have just gotten their first letter.

A group of guys came up with the ridiculous idea of attaching a basketball to a fishing poll. Casting the ball an undisclosed number of feet. And dropping it into a floating hoop.

And it went in!

They call it “the super-long fishing poll shot.”

It’s not Meadowlark Lemon. Or the confetti-in-a-glass-of-water trick. But it’s close.

The fun begins at the :50 mark.

(video via Sportsgrid)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.