Thunder Law of the Harlem Globetrotters broke the Guinness Book Of World Records record for the longest made basketball shot on Thursday.

Law broke the previous record by nailing a basket from 109 feet and 9 inches away from the hoop. Go to :38 secs to see the shot, he has to go all the way to the bleachers to break the record:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

