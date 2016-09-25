POLL: Hardly anyone thinks Jeremy Corbyn can win the next general election

A new poll carried out by ComRes shows that just 16% of voters think Jeremy Corbyn and the Labour Party are capable of winning the next general election.

The findings, which were originally published in The Mirror, came on the same day another ComRes poll showed Conservative leader Theresa May enjoying surging popularity.

The market research company also found that of the 2,050 people surveyed, only 31% of them believe Corbyn is inspiring a new political generation.

However, 41% of respondents also said he is one of the few candidates who manages to take politics outside the “Westminster bubble.”

This is far from the first poll to have put Corbyn in such a disadvantaged position. In September, a survey put Theresa May 71 points ahead of the Labour leader.

Nevertheless, these new figures will serve as a sobering reminder to Labour that the wounds opened by a fractured leadership need to be healed following Corbyn’s reelection if the party wants to stand a chance of winning the next general election.

The left-wing politician won the leadership battle by a landslide, beating his rival Owen Smith by almost 120,000 votes.

Despite unwavering levels of unpopularity with the general public, his position is bolstered by a loyal following of party members, many of whom paid £25 to vote for him.

Speaking after his reelection, Corbyn said: “I will do everything I can to repay trust and the support, to bring our party together.

“We have much more in common than that which divides us. Let’s wipe that slate clean from today and get on with the work that we’ve got to do as a party.”

