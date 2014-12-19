RANKED: The 10 Hardest-Working States In America

Andrew Burton/Getty Images North Dakotans put in long hours.

Americans work notoriously long hours compared to most of the developed world.

But some states are busier than others.

To find out which state’s residents put in the longest hours, Business Insider took a decade’s worth of data (2003 to 2013) from the American Time Use Survey and calculated the length of the average workday of survey respondents who reported spending any time at work, in all 50 US states.

Here are the ones the work the hardest:

• North Dakota: 8 hours, 2 minutes per day • New Mexico: 7 hours, 49 minutes per day • West Virginia: 7 hours, 49 minutes per day • Hawaii: 7 hours, 45 minutes per day • Georgia: 7 hours, 43 minutes per day • Alabama: 7 hours, 42 minutes per day • Virginia: 7 hours, 41 minutes per day • Wyoming: 7 hours, 41 minutes per day • Arkansas: 7 hours, 40 minutes per day • Texas: 7 hours, 37 minutes per day

Perhaps surprisingly, North Dakota tops the list.

As The Washington Post has pointed out, a few factors make the average workdays in this upper Midwestern state especially long:

But all that work doesn’t seem to have taken a toll on well-being. Interestingly, North Dakota is also the happiest state in America.

