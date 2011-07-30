This Is The Toughest Restaurant Reservation In The U.S.

Photo: HLIT via Flickr

Bon Appétit has just released a list of the 11 hardest restaurant reservations to get in the U.S., and unsurprisingly, legendary Italian eatery Rao’s in East Harlem tops the list.The restaurant, which has been family operated since 1896, is “currently booked indefinitely,” an employee told the magazine.



Clientele consists primarily of tycoons, celebrities, and friends and family of the owners.

The corner eatery serves classic Italian fare; a second outpost opened in Las Vegas in 2006 and is somewhat easier to get into.

For those of us who aren’t lucky enough to get a coveted table at Rao’s, the restaurant sells a line of gourmet prepackaged foods, including a mean marinara sauce.

Other New York restaurants on the list included Brooklyn Fare, Chef’s Table, David Ko’s Momofuku Ko and Keith McNally’s Minetta Tavern.

Check out the full list at Bon Appétit.

