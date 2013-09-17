Could You Answer These 10 Questions From The US Citizenship Test?

In honour of Constitution Day, we’ve compiled a list of 10 of the most difficult questions you’ll find on the U.S. citizenship test.

There are 100 possible questions on the test, but prospective citizens are only asked 10. Test-takers must answer six questions correctly to pass.

Most of the questions are pretty basic, but these are the 10 we think are most likely to trip people up. The correct answers are all listed below.

1. What is the rule of law?

2. The House of Representatives has how many voting members?

3. Who is the Chief Justice of the United States now?

4. Under our Constitution, some powers belong to the states. What is one power of the states?

5. Why did colonists fight the British?

6. When was the Constitution written?

7. The Federalist Papers supported the passage of the U.S. Constitution. Name one of the writers.

8. What territory did the United States buy from France in 1803?

9. Before he was President, Eisenhower was a general. What war was he in?

10. Name one of the two longest rivers in the U.S.

The acceptable answers for each question are copied below:

1. Everyone must follow the law; Leaders must obey the law; Government must obey the law; No one is above the law

2. 435.

3. John Roberts; John G. Roberts, Jr.

4. Provide schooling and education; Provide protection (police); Provide safety (fire departments); Give a driver’s licence; Approve zoning and land use.

5. Because of high taxes (taxation without representation); Because the British army stayed in their houses (boarding, quartering); Because they didn’t have self-government.

6. 1787.

7. (James) Madison; (Alexander) Hamilton; (John) Jay; Publius.

8. The Louisiana Territory; Louisiana.

9. World War II.

10. Missouri (River); Mississippi (River).

