The 13 most frustrating iPhone games you can still download today

Ever since Flappy Bird was shut down by its owner, the game that held the title of most frustrating game of its time has been quite a legend.

The viral game, which included an adorable pixelated bird controlled with the tap of a finger, was famously both annoying and addictive. Fortunately there are plenty of other games out angling to take its place and claim your attention.

These are the most frustrating games you can download today — just remember we’re not responsible for any damaged iPhones thrown out of anger.

The Impossible Game lives up to its name YouTube Pity goes to all the souls who get swirled into the addicting phenomena that is The Impossible Game. The concept is simple: jump over the spikes and land on the black squares by tapping, while listening to upbeat techno music. There's a flag waiting for you at the end of each level. This annoying concept spurred the creation of a knockoff, Geometry Dash. Price: $US0.99 Splashy Fish is an equally frustrating Flappy Bird knock-off YouTube Splashy Fish is modelled after the now-defunct app, Flappy Bird. Navigate through the sea while avoiding the pipes -- every touch to the screen makes the fish character jump. The quicker the tap, the higher the fish will jump. There have been a slew of Flappy Bird knock-offs to feed the addiction of the Flappy Bird cult, but Splashy Fish seems to be a popular and equally difficult alternative. Price: Free Specimen will make you doubt your own vision Vimeo If you think the colour blind test at the eye doctor is a piece of cake, you'll probably find yourself gritting your teeth playing Specimen. As soon as you press 'start' in this game, you start taking your eyes on a painful, squinting journey. Tap the wriggling blobs floating around and match the colour of them to the background all while competing against a timer. Seemingly a simple concept, but as the screen shows eight shades of green that are one subtle shade each apart, you'll never trust your eyes again. Price: Free If The Impossible Game and Mario had a baby, it would be Mr Jump 1Button Mr Jump, which has been called 'the most frustrating game since Flappy Bird,' features polygon-based graphics and reached 10 million downloads within two weeks of its launch. Tap on the screen to make the always-moving character jump and avoid the spikes and water -- a bit like a hybrid of Mario and the impossible game. Price: Free It might be easier to be the character in Bike Race than the person controlling it YouTube It's unclear as to why the game is called 'Bike Race' since you're not competing against anyone but your own emotions. You play the game by controlling a biker who rides through beautiful landscapes and treacherous tracks. Falling off and flipping upside down, touching any part of the character itself to the track guarantees a death, and a restart of the level. Bike Race summons a crazy sense of control and balance, as well as patience. Price: Free Crank on the nightlight for 100 Doors 100 Doors 2015 This hairpulling game has a simple premise: open the door. But it's not the traditional turn of the doorknob, you need to find hidden clues and crack codes in order to advance to the next level, Sherlock-style. Playing 100 Doors can amount to hours staring at a still screen, trying to figure out which riddle you're missing. Thankfully, there are walk-through videos all over YouTube to help you out of any ruts. Price: Free Traffic Wonder tests your route-planning abilities YouTube Traffic Wonder is a good puzzler for city goers: there are cars trying to get from point A to B, and to play, you drag your finger across the screen to create paths that will allow the vehicles to use as little fuel as possible. The route planning gets more and more challenging, as some cars require more fuel and they can collide. According to the site, only a rare 0.65 per cent of all players have completed all the levels. Price: Free The Room has beautiful graphics, but you won't find yourself appreciating them after a while YouTube Named the Game of the Year in 2012, The Room comes back again with top notch graphics, ambient sounds, and ridiculously hard puzzles. The iPad adventure game takes you through a series of mind-boggling levels, making you look into treasure chests and secret lenses. A user wrote in the app store, 'I bought this game more or less on a whim...in the morning I will regret this. My eyes ache and my arm is sore from holding the iPad. My carpal tunnel is back.' Price: $US0.99 If you loved 2046, try Threes! YouTube This rendition of the viral website-turned-app 2046 has a new twist: you're still combining boxes, but they need to be combined in groups of threes instead of two. The goal of Threes! is to combine numbers to get the largest number possible. The trick is to keep as much empty space as possible and take advantage of corners, just like you probably did in 2046. Price: $US2.99 Ziggurat only gives you one life to live YouTube Ziggurat is an apocalyptic game where you control a character standing on top of a hill -- except you can't use power-ups, move, or even have multiple lives. The longer the character stays alive, the more menacing and skilled the incoming enemies get. Luckily, the controls and weapons are fairly effective. Price: $US0.99 Super Hexagon is an indie 'action twitch' game YouTube Super Hexagon will leave you in a headache ... and a fury. You control a little triangle in the middle of a screen and get bombarded by geometric shapes, all which are missing one line. If the triangle touches a line, the game is over. There are six kind of modes, three 'hyper' versions and 'hexagon, hexagoner and hexagonest.' The game tests reflexes and control, leaving you so furious you'll never want to see another six-sided shape. Users can play online too. Price: $US2.99 The former internet sensation The Impossible Quiz is now on mobile YouTube The app description of The Impossible Quiz! says: 'It's not the 'difficult quiz.' It's not the 'really hard quiz'. It's the Impossible Quiz!' The 'quiz' used to just be a website, but then its developers got with the times and moved the beloved-yet-tough quiz to the mobile world. Rather than ask questions which challenge intellect, each one is formatted like a brainteaser. Price: $US0.99 Playing Duet may cause your phone to go flying out your window Duet In Duet, you control and rotate a blue and red ball and make sure that they don't touch the floating white walls all around the screen. The game hones in on reflex and control skills, and every movement you make needs to take into account both balls. There are two modes: endless encore and speed run for the lucky ones who can get a hang of the simple-yet-exasperating game. Price: $US2.99

