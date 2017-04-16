This map shows the hardest college to get into in every state

You might have guessed that Harvard University, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, would be the hardest college to be accepted to in that state.

But the most selective schools in other US states may surprise you.

Business Insider used a new list from academic review site Niche.com to find out which college is the hardest to get into in each of America’s 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The rankings are based on scores reported to the US Department of Education. College acceptance rates received a weighted average of 60% in the ranking computation, and SAT/ACT scores received a weighted average of 40%.

Niche reports that a few states (Alaska, Delaware, Nevada, and Wyoming) are missing from the ranking because they don’t have data for enough colleges.

Check out the graphic below to see the most selective college in each state:

