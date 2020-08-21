I tried Hardee's new breakfast sandwich that tries to copy the McGriddle and it was obvious why McDonald's original is so iconic

Linh Ta/Business Insider Hardee’s Hot Cakes Breakfast Sandwich (left) compared with McDonald’s McGriddle sandwich (right).

Hardee’s released a new Hot Cakes Breakfast Sandwich on Aug. 19 for a limited time only.

The $US3 sweet and savoury sandwich uses pancakes for buns, making it strikingly similar to the McDonald’s McGriddle.

While the Hardee’s and McDonald’s sandwiches had pros and cons, the iconic McGriddle is still one of the best fast food breakfast sandwiches out there.

Fast food breakfasts are so fried and deliciously greasy, they almost make rolling out of bed early worth it.

While more chains are offering morning meals than ever before,McDonald’s has long dominated the market with its superstar breakfast menu of McMuffins, hashbrowns, and of course, McGriddles.

With its syrupy buns and savoury meats, McDonald’s McGriddle sandwiches have been a grab-and-go staple for people grabbing a bite before work or feeding their kids before school for years.

But Hardee’s, which also offers its own suite of calorie-dense breakfast foods, just released its own competitor to the McDonald’s signature sandwich: the Hot Cakes Breakfast Sandwich.

For only $US3, the Hardee’s sandwich utilises two mini pancakes for its buns, making it similar to the sweet and savoury taste of a McGriddle. It also comes with a side of syrup for those who want to take the sweetness to the next level.

When the Hardee’s sandwich launched on Aug. 19, I wondered how the new breakfast sandwich would compare to the McDonald’s classic and if it could edge out the beloved McGriddle sandwich.

So I rolled out of bed, grabbed a cup of coffee, and headed to the Hardee’s and McDonald’s drive-thrus to see for myself which comes out on top.

Around 8 a.m., I was hungry and needing something to perk me up, so I drove over to my nearby Hardee’s and McDonald’s restaurants.

Linh Ta/Business Insider

At Hardee’s, I ordered the Hot Cakes Breakfast Sandwich for $US3. It comes with a sausage patty and folded egg nestled in between two mini pancakes that act as buns.

Linh Ta/Business Insider

The patty was full of flavour and had that distinct mixture of pepper and herbs that reminded you it’s a “breakfast” sausage, not to be confused with any other kind of sausage. The little kick in the morning was what I needed.

Linh Ta/Business Insider

The pancake buns were moist, yet easy enough to grasp on to without it crumbling in my hands. However, without syrup, they were a bit bland and lacked the sweetness that I was craving.

Linh Ta/Business Insider

That was quickly solved when I poured some of the provided syrup on to the sandwich, which offered a sweet contrast against the heavily seasoned sausage patty.

Linh Ta/Business Insider

After I added the syrup, however, I added a new obstacle to my dining experience – avoiding dripping sticky syrup on me. If you were eating this in a car or on the run, the syrup would immediately ruin the purpose of it being a grab-and-go food.

I even tried dipping the sandwich into the syrup container, which was awkward to fit.

The folded egg in the sandwich was thin and flavourless. It added more of an aesthetic effect, rather than something delicious to chow down on.

Linh Ta/Business Insider

While it could use some improvements, it was fun to eat a sandwich made out of pancake buns. The sausage was the highlight, packing a delicious meaty punch with each bite. The syrup was a pleasant contrast and not optional.

Linh Ta/Business Insider

After I ate the Hot Cakes Breakfast Sandwich, I moved on to the McDonald’s sausage, egg, and cheese McGriddle, which ran me $US3.49.

Linh Ta/Business Insider

Unlike the Hot Cakes Breakfast Sandwich, the McGriddle came with a slice of American Cheese that was slightly melted underneath the sausage patty. But beyond the cheese, the composition of the sandwich was identical to the Hardee’s version — right down to the folded egg.

Linh Ta/Business Insider

Biting into the McGriddle sandwich, the first thing I noticed was the sausage patty was significantly tamer than the Hardee’s version. While the Hardee’s sausage patty had strong flavours, the McDonald’s patty was its more timid cousin.

Linh Ta/Business Insider

While Hardee’s outshined McDonald’s in the sausage department, nearly everything else about the McGriddle put it a step ahead of the Hot Cakes Breakfast Sandwich.

Linh Ta/Business Insider

What truly makes a McGriddle shine are its buns. Instead of dealing with sticky, syrupy hands, McDonald’s perfected McGriddle buns by injecting them with syrup, removing the mess.

Linh Ta/Business Insider

The buns were buoyant and subtly sweet, adding a cravable contrast to the sausage.

Linh Ta/Business Insider

The egg on the McGriddle also not only more aesthetically pleasing than the Hardee’s version, but I could also taste the subtle sweetness that comes from scrambled eggs. It was folded delicately on top of my sausage patty, adding a soft textural layer.

Linh Ta/Business Insider

The slightly melted slice of American cheese also added a slightly creamy tang, making my mouth water. After having it on the McGriddle, I instantly wished the Hardee’s sandwich had a slice of cheese.

Linh Ta/Business Insider

While the Hardee’s sandwich would satisfy me the morning after a wine night, it still doesn’t beat out the classic McDonald’s McGriddle. Though the sausage patty was delicious, everything else was average in comparison to the MicGriddle.

Linh Ta/Business Insider

With its syrup-infused buns, creamy American cheese, and easy handling, the McGriddle continues to reign as a breakfast icon to beat.

Linh Ta/Business Insider

