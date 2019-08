“Hardcore Henry” is a different kind of action movie: it was shot entirely in first person. To achieve this, the movie uses some savvy camera work.

“Hardcore Henry” will be out in theatres on April 8th.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by David Fang

Follow INSIDER Culture on Facebook



Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.