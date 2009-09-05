Hardcore Goldbugs Beat The Wannabe's

If you’ve made the decision to be a goldbug, then you might as well go all the way. Turns out, holding gold has generally been the smarter choice over owning gold mining stocks over the last few years.



This outperformance peaked post-Lehman collapse, then narrowed substantially. Yet overall, it appears to have been the better place to be.

Econompic: Since 2006, the metal has significantly outperformed the goldmining index (GDX) by 30% and at times by more than 170% over a 12-month perio.

Still, going forward, should gold fall to $500 then all goldbugs will be squashed regardless.

