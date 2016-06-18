12 hard truths I've learned about adulthood after half a decade in the working world

Samantha Lee/Business Insider

There's no such thing as 'shy'

Growing up, I wouldn't ever raise my hand in class because everyone would look at me. I was that kid who covered her ears when people sang 'happy birthday.' I blushed at the drop of the hat (I still do) and I never accepted anything adults offered me because I was desperate not to inconvenience them.

I was shy.

But one day -- I can't put my finger on when -- I realised that 'shy' is not an excuse that carries into adulthood. Think back to the last time you saw an acquaintance who didn't say hi or you hung out with someone who didn't say more than two sentences in a group. Remember the person who wouldn't meet your eyes or mumbled or gave you one of those awful limp-wrist handshakes.

Did you think, 'Oh that poor person, he/she must be shy!' No, you didn't. You thought something along the lines of 'What a jerk.'

Eventually, no matter how hard it is, you have to consider how your shyness makes the people around you feel and how it makes them view you. It isn't good. At some point, you just have to get over it.

(I understand it's a different issue for people with severe and diagnosed social anxiety, and I can't begin to imagine how that feels. This insight is for those with garden-variety anxiety, of the ducking-down-grocery-store-aisles-to-not-say-hi type.)