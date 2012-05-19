Here's The Right Way To Say 20 Celebrity Names You're Mispronouncing

There’s nothing more annoying—or awkward to set straight—than people mispronouncing your name.But, what happens when you’re a celebrity and millions of people are saying your name wrong every day?

We’re not talking about hard-to-pronounce, consonant-filled tongue-twisters. We’re looking at commonplace names. 

Not every name in Hollywood is as easy to pronounce as, say, Fergie

And although Rihanna‘s name is ubiquitous, the majority of us aren’t even saying it right.

Here are the most commonly mispronounced names in Hollywood.

How do you say the name of actor Ralph Fiennes?

It's not Ri-AH-na, it's really ...

Charlize Theron looks simple enough to pronounce ...

Most people can't say Zach Galifianakis' name right.

All of the letters can look overwhelming; however, it's really a lot simpler than it looks ...

How do you pronounce Keira Knightley?

How do you say actress Téa Leoni's name?

Can you pronounce Rachel Weisz correctly?


Do you say Simpsons creator Matt Groening right?

He doesn't pronounce his name the way it looks ...

Are you pronouncing Catherine Zeta-Jones correct?


How do you say Demi Moore?

Are you saying Mariska Hargitay (Law & Order: SVU) right?

We'll be impressed if you can pronounce Amanda Seyfried's name.

How do you pronounce Mila Kunis?

How do you say Steve Buscemi?

How do you say actress Chloë Sevigny?

It's not Chloë Seven-yay ...

Did you get Keira Knightley? She comes from famous roots.

