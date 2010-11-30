Shocker! The TSA Story Was Overhyped By The Media

One wonders if the better question these days is what hasn’t the media overreacted to? In his column this week the NYT‘s David Carr says the TSA story was “a nearly perfect Perfect Storm” of media overdrive that ended up signifying nothing more than “the noisy, fervent sound of a news system feeding on itself.”



It began with a Drudge Report link to a video on Nov. 13 of an intrusive pat-down, and then leapt to social media and the rest of the Web…by Tuesday, there were print reports about the new scanning technology, heavy-breathing blog posts about the government using the technology to alter or gather DNA (yow), and every cable channel featured wall-to-wall speculation about what would happen when people got to the airport on Wednesday and how many would be carrying lanterns and pitchforks.

