Hard Times Wreak Havoc On Retirees

The elderly, living on fixed incomes, are terrified. And, rightly so.
CBS: According to the AARP, older Americans are the most vulnerable investors in these troubled times.
“People who are starting to retire are starting to panic,” said Bill Losey, a certified financial planner and author of “Retire in a Weekend.” “The number one fear of American retirees is ‘Will I outlive my money.’ “
A nice resource is the AARP Website which is offering good calculators and some good advice. Though they could do a lot more.
