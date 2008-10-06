Hard Times Wreak Havoc On Retirees

The elderly, living on fixed incomes, are terrified. And, rightly so.



CBS: According to the AARP, older Americans are the most vulnerable investors in these troubled times.

“People who are starting to retire are starting to panic,” said Bill Losey, a certified financial planner and author of “Retire in a Weekend.” “The number one fear of American retirees is ‘Will I outlive my money.’ “

A nice resource is the AARP Website which is offering good calculators and some good advice. Though they could do a lot more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.