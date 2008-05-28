Hard Rock Cafe Co-Founder Sells East-Hampton Mansion For $21 Million

Page Six writes: HARD Rock gazillionaire Peter Morton has sold his seldom-visited mansion in East Hampton for more than twice what he paid in 2001, The Post’s Braden Keil reports. Morton unloaded his 10-bedroom Tudor cottage on West End Road for $21.45 million, according to public records, after buying it for just under $10 million. Morton, who sold his Las Vegas Hard Rock Hotel to New York-based Morgans Hotel Co. two years ago for $770 million, spends most of his leisure time in Malibu, where he recently flipped one of his beach houses to David Geffen for $9.8 million. Read more from Page Six.



