Hard Part Of DreamWorks-Paramount Separation Just Beginning

Even though DreamWorks finally got their $500 million from Reliance and signed a deal to get $700 more from a bank syndicate led by JP Morgan, there’s still a lot of work to be done to get that money and figure out which projects DreamWorks gets to take off of the Paramount lot.



The two studios now have to hash out who gets which projects. Plus, DreamWorks still needs a distributor. And, oh yeah, you know that $5-700 million JP Morgan is lining up? DreamWorks doesn’t have it have it yet; JP Morgan still has to find banks willing (and able) to fork it over. Hmmm, raising money for movies in the current credit environment? Good luck with that!

THR: Having wrapped up negotiations with India’s Reliance Big Entertainment, Spielberg and other DreamWorks brass begin potentially complicated discussions with Paramount over exit terms…

Complicating exit talks with Paramount, the Melrose studio intends to make Spielberg pay for the right to take with him any of the film projects developed by DreamWorks execs at the studio. He could participate as a producer on such films in any event, but they would be released as Paramount films barring a mutually acceptable monetary settlement, a top Paramount exec said…

[T]he scope of operations will depend in part on the size of the bank syndication JPMorgan pulls together. The firm is expected to deliver a loan package of at least $500 million without too much difficulty, despite the tight credit market. But reaching the $700 million goal DreamWorks is seeking could require RBE’s convincing nontraditional entertainment lenders from the Asian banking community to participate. The bank financing will take up to 90 days to complete…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.