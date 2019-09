Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Soft landing time?Q2 Chinese GDP growth came in at 9.5%, which was below the previous 9.7%, but above the 9.3% that analysts expected.



Retail spending, meanwhile, grew a cool 17.7%, ahead of the 17% analysts expected.

Asian markets are bouncing (as are US futures, a little).

Hang Seng is up 0.7%. Shanghai is up 0.5%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.