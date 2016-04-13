7 hard truths about money, in cartoons that will make you smile

One of the best things you can do for your investments is leave them alone.

When it comes to money, our choices are often clouded by fear, greed, and nervousness. These emotions tempt us to constantly move our investments around -- into what seem at the time like safer positions or more conservative investments -- and can ultimately wreck even the most sound investment portfolio.

That's because one of the best things you can do for your investments is leave them alone.

'Avoid impulsively selling an underperforming investment and stay the course with a diversified portfolio that is able to withstand inevitable short-term rises and dips in the market,' certified financial planner Shelly-Ann Eweka writes on Business Insider.

To help focus on your long-term investment plan, avoid the temptation to check a stock ticker or your account on a daily or weekly basis. Markets go up and down every day, and so do individual stocks -- if you're investing for the long term, you don't need the anxiety of constant updates.