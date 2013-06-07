An Apple Accessory Maker Is So Convinced Apple Is Going To Announce The iPad 5 Next Week That It Already Made A Case For It

This is supposedly a leaked photo of the iPad 5 screen.

Just so we’re clear, there’s next to no chance that Apple will announce a new version of the iPad at its WWDC developers conference next week.



But that hasn’t stopped a company called Hard Candy from trying to drum up publicity for one. It announced a new case for a fifth-generation iPad that matches designs that have leaked out recently.

According to those leaks, the next full-sized iPad will take design cues from the iPad Mini, with rounded corners and an anodized aluminium backing.

CNET interviewed Hard Candy’s CEO Tim Hickman about the new iPad 5 case. Hickman claims he got measurements for the new iPad from sources in Apple’s supply chain and is pretty sure that Apple will announce the new device at WWDC.

Hickman is the same person who released a bunch of iPhone 5 cases in 2011 when many anticipated Apple to redesign the iPhone 4. Instead, we got the iPhone 4S, which is identical in design to the iPhone 4. However, that was Hickman’s only miss. His sources have been good enough to predict the designs of other Apple gadgets before launch.

Hard Candy’s iPad 5 cases go on sale June 10, the same day Apple’s WWDC event begins.

