Harbinger Drops More Of Its New York Times Stock

Harbinger Capital, the hedge fund that once seemed poised to shake up the New York Times, has again reduced its stake in the company.



According to SEC filings, Harbinger only owns 14.64% of the Times Company now, down from 16% at the end of September.

When Harbinger built up a 19% holding in the company from 2007-2008, the stock was trading between $14-$20. On Thursdsay it closed at $8.84.

