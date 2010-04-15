Harbinger Capital Gambles On Palm, Buys 9.5% Stake

Harbinger Capital is rolling the dice with Palm. In an SEC filing, the hedge fund disclosed that it purchased 16 million shares, or 9.48%, of Palm.



Harbinger is betting that Palm sells itself at a premium to its current ~$6 share price. Palm has hired Goldman and Frank Quattrone’s Qatalyst Group to sell the company.

