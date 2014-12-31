US

The Boneheaded Move That Prompted Jim Harbaugh's College Coach To Tell Him He Would Never Play A Down For The Team

Devan Joseph, Associated Press

Jim Harbaugh was just named University of Michigan’s new head football coach. At a press conference he remembers his days at Michigan and the bonehead move that prompted legendary coach Bo Schembechler to tell Harbaugh that he would never play a down for the team.

Produced by Devan Joseph. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

