The Boneheaded Move That Prompted Jim Harbaugh's College Coach To Tell Him He Would Never Play A Down For The Team

Jim Harbaugh was just named University of Michigan’s new head football coach. At a press conference he remembers his days at Michigan and the bonehead move that prompted legendary coach Bo Schembechler to tell Harbaugh that he would never play a down for the team.

Produced by Devan Joseph. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.