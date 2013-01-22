Ravens Coach On Playing His Brother In The Super Bowl: 'I Hope People Can See What An Incredible Moment This Is For Our Country'

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

49ers coach Jim Harbaugh and Ravens coach John Harbaugh will become the first brothers to ever coach against each other in the Super Bowl in two weeks.It’s a pretty incredible twist of fate, and you should expect to hear a ton about it over the next 13 days.



The Harbaughs aren’t trying to downplay it either. Here’s what John Harbaugh told Peter King of SI last night:

“I can’t even get my arms around it. My dad said something to me — my mum’s and dad’s parents are immigrants, salt-of-the-earth people. They treasure America; it’s meant everything to them, being here. I hope people can see what an incredible moment this is for our country. This is America, how hard work can get you to a moment like this. This is the greatness of America.”

Some people are already sick of the Harbowl narrative, and this quote will probably induce some pretty violent eye-rolling from those people.

But it really is a cool story, and clearly John isn’t afraid to say so.

