Watch the viral street harassment video that is now the source of a new controversy

TMZ has reported that Shoshana Roberts, the woman who appeared in the “10 Hours of Walking in NYC as a Woman” video, is suing the director, Rob Bliss, and the anti-harassment group, Hollaback!. Roberts claims that Bliss and Hollaback! used her likeness without her written permission and is suing for at least $US500,000.

She is also suing Google, YouTube, and T.G.I. Friday’s for its parody of the viral video.

Video courtesy of Rob Bliss and Hollaback!



