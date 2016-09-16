Sorry folks: That music festival's plan for a Harambe hologram is totally fake

The Day For Night music festival in Houston, Texas, is a three-day event that blends music with art installations both indoors and out. You’ll see artists you may have heard of, like RZA or Travis Scott, alongside large-scale projections and custom-built structures.

And if you look at this year’s line-up, which was announced on Wednesday, you’ll notice one particular standout: Harambe, the internet’s favourite dead gorilla.

The listing says Harambe will appear as a hologram, clearly a reference to the Tupac Shakur hologram that “performed” at the Coachella music festival in 2012.

But even though this is a hilarious idea, it’s unfortunately only a joke. The company confirmed with Business Insider that Harambe’s hologram listing in the Day For Night line-up is “fake.”

Harambe, for those unfamiliar, was a gorilla that was shot and killed by a zoo worker in the Cincinnati Zoo earlier this year when a three-year-old boy climbed into his enclosure. But tributes to Harambe quickly turned the gorilla into a meme: People used Harambe to create fake, over-the-top tributes — the more extreme the mourning, the funnier the meme. Just Google image search “Harambe meme” and you’ll see what I mean.

