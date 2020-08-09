Nasrat Haqparast threw 219 strikes, won a gruelling battle, and said the secret to success was not wanting to kill his UFC opponent

- Nasrat Haqparast defeated Alexander Munoz by unanimous round decision at the UFC Vegas 6 event Saturday.
- It was a much-needed victory for Haqparast, who rebounded from a brutal defeat to Drew Dober earlier in the year.
- Haqparast said this weekend that he knows where he went wrong in the Dober fight – he wanted to kill him. So now he takes a calmer demeanour into the UFC Octagon.
- That mindset appeared to prove useful, as he comfortably bested Munoz.
If you want to be successful in the UFC, it helps to have a mentality which does not involve wanting to kill your opponent.
That’s according to the German lightweight Nasrat Haqparast, who threw 219 strikes, won a gruelling battle, and suggested the secret to his most recent victory was being cool, calm, and collected.
It is a marked difference to the mindset he had in his bout earlier in the year, when he said Saturday that he “was immature [and] wanted to kill” Drew Dober, but lost in devastating fashion at the UFC 246 event in Las Vegas in January.
This time, it was different.
Haqparast out-struck and out-landed his “UFC Vegas 6” opponent Alexander Munoz in every round, winning a unanimous decision with all three Octagonside judges scoring the bout 30-27.
Haqparast, only 24, showed good speed and power in his striking, and said Saturday’s victory was “a very big moment” for him personally.
He said: “A lot of things [happened] outside of fighting … I had a lot of pressure and I really just wanted to show my real skill-set.
“In my last fight against Drew Dober, I was immature, I wanted to kill him, my emotions took the best of me.
“Today, I really got to show my skill-set and it’s just the beginning.”
Haqparast then said he’d return to Germany, enjoy some down-time with his family, before returning to training so he can continue to evolve as a striker and a fighter.
Victory saw Haqparast advance his record to 12 wins (nine knockouts and three decisions) against three losses.
