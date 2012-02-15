Happy Valentine's Day: Wow Your Date By Picking Her Up In A Car That Fits Her Personality

Photo: Travis Okulski / Business Insider
So it’s Valentine’s Day. Your date is set, the suit is picked out, and the flowers are on the way.But what car do you drive to impress your date?
The best car to drive really depends on the date herself. A big Mercedes may impress some, but others may see it as ostentatious and a bit vulgar.
A small car may tell certain dates that your frugal and cheap.
Luckily, we have compiled a list of rides that will really impress most girls.
Now, we realise that you may not have the resources to procure these cars on such short notice or even the funds to get one in the near future, but that does not mean it shouldn’t be considered.
There are a number of factors to take into account when picking a ride for that date, first and foremost is your date’s personality.
Yes, Jesse Pinkman in 'Breaking Bad' drives one of these bad boys.
There is a method to our madness behind choosing the All-Trac. It is a very unique, all-wheel-drive version of the Corolla that was only built for a few years in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
Hipsters have unique tastes and fashion sense; something that they may find cool could have never even come close to hitting the mainstream.
The All-Trac has a cult following of people that love it, but we are willing to bet most have never even seen or heard of one. It may as well be called a hipstermobile.
The Wrangler is the quintessential offroader.
While it may be too cold in many parts of the country, taking the doors and roof off are sure fire ways to impress that date that loves the outdoors.
Getting it muddy or dirty beforehand can't hurt your chances either.
Instead of going for a Prius or a Volt, why not show her that you are really serious about saving the environment?
There is no greener way to travel than by using pedal power.
You'll get exercise on the way to your destination, and it will also let you see just how serious she is about saving the environment.
If she's on the bike the whole night, she's in it for the long haul. But if she laughs in your face, you can definitely call her green credentials into question.
Sure, these trucks are massive and terrible on gas.
But they can also store a grill and coolers in the bed.
With these trucks, you are showing your date that you will be able to bring all the accoutrements needed for a great tailgate party, which is probably high on her list of important events.
But choose your brand wisely. Many families have longstanding allegiances to a particular automaker. Bringing a Ford to a Chevy family may cause the relationship to end immediately.
Whenever we think of rock and roll, the Pontiac Firebird seems to spring to mind.
Perhaps it's because of a brief appearance in 'Billy Madison' where Adam Sandler drives up to the high school listening to Billy Squier.
Or maybe it was the Sammy Hagar song 'Trans Am.' We are not 100% sure, but the association has been instilled in us for years.
A Trans-Am is a counter culture car; it's for people that found the Camaro and Mustang too mainstream. So it would make sense that rockers would also be interested in a car like this.
Preferably, the car will be black with a gold bird on the hood...'Smokey and The Bandit' style.
So the girl you are picking up has tastes that are a bit more exotic.
Instead of a coffee from Dunkin doughnuts, she needs a Turkish coffee. Instead of bananas, she goes for plantains. And forget a Toyota, this girl needs something much rarer.
And that's why we have chosen the Aventador. There are rarer cars and more expensive cars you can buy right now.
But on the exotic scale, the Aventador is right at the top. Lamborghini's V12 monster will provide a great soundtrack and the jet fighter looks will make it fairly certain that you will not be seeing 12 of these at the restaurant.
Unless you are going out in Monaco.
As official sponsors of New York Fashion Week, Mercedes is already a known entity to many of the divas out there.
While they have many beautiful cars, the sleek and stylish CLS might be the icon of the lineup.
Even though it has four doors, Mercedes has called this car a coupe thanks to the sloping rear roofline. We aren't going to get in on the marketing strategies behind the car (which is definitely a sedan).
Since it seems brand names would be important to this girl, you can rest assured that the large three-pointed star in the front will let everyone know exactly what car you are driving.
The type of girl that goes skydiving might not appreciate being whisked away for a date in a Subaru Outback.
So why not put her on two wheels?
Ducati's brand new superbike, the 1199 Panigale, should provide the thrillride she desires.
Since the 1199 has 195 horsepower and weighs just over 400 pounds, it will be as close to a rocket for the road as possible.
And since the best way to ride a Ducati is in leather, it would seem that everyone wins with this equation.
When we were in highschool, the understated, attractive girls next door were driving Volkswagen Jettas.
Most of the time the cars were black, with an even split between a tan and black interior.
Showing up in a car from her youth will certainly spring some positive associations and memories. This is also a girl that you do not need to impress with a high sticker price, massaging seats, or massive horsepower.
Striking the sentimental chord might just be the perfect way to her heart. We are not saying every girl had one of these Jettas, but there seems to be a very good shot your date will have a memory of one.
